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Airplay e downloads: comandano Raye, Bruno Mars e Taylor Swift

di · 18 Marzo 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6. Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
9.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
5.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
6.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
7.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
8.I Run- Have ft Kaitlin Aragon🇬🇧
9.Drive safe- Myles Smith, Niall Horan🇬🇧🇮🇪
10.Sapphire- Ed Sheeran 🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
2.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
3.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
4.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
5.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
6.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
7.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
8.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
9.DTMF- Bad Bunny🇵🇷
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
3.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
6.American Girls- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
7.Aperture-Harry Styles 🇬🇧
8.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
9.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
10.So easy (To fall in love)- Olivia Dean🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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