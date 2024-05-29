Airplay e downloads: Artemas continua a dominare le charts europee
Classifica europea dei downloads e degli airplay ancora dominata da Artemas
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
4.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪
7.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
8.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧
7.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧
8.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
9.Forget about us – Perrie 🇬🇧
10.Is it love- Loreen 🇸🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸
4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
5.Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé 🇺🇸
6.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
8.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
9.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸
10.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
3.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪
4.Europapa- Joost Klein 🇳🇱
5.The Code – Nemo 🇨🇭
6.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
7.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸
8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷
9.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪
10.Mon amour- Slimane 🇫🇷