Airplay e downloads: Artemas continua a dominare le charts europee

Classifica europea dei downloads e degli airplay ancora dominata da Artemas

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

3.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

4.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

6.Never be lonely- Jax Jones, Cascada & Zoe Wees 🇬🇧 🇩🇪

7.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

8.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸

10.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

3.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

4.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

6.Alibi-Ella Henderson & Rudimental 🇬🇧

7.Head down-Lost Frequencies ft Bastille 🇧🇪 🇬🇧

8.Houdini- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

9.Forget about us – Perrie 🇬🇧

10.Is it love- Loreen 🇸🇪

I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸

3.Lose control- Teddy Swims 🇺🇸

4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱

5.Texas Hold’em- Beyoncé 🇺🇸

6.Lunch- Billie Eilish 🇺🇸

7.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

8.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸

9.Stumblin’in- Cyril 🇺🇸

10.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI

1.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾

2.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪

3.Pedro- Raffaella Carrà, Jaxomy & Agatino Pedro 🇮🇹 🇩🇪

4.Europapa- Joost Klein 🇳🇱

5.The Code – Nemo 🇨🇭

6.Training season – Dua Lipa 🇬🇧

7.Whatever- Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴 🇺🇸

8.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷

9.Wunder – Aylive & Apache 207 🇩🇪

10.Mon amour- Slimane 🇫🇷

