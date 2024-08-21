Airplay e downloads: Sevdaliza raggiunge in vetta Myles Smith e Sabrina Carpenter
Colpo grosso di Sevdaliza, la cui “Alibi” schizza in testa ai brani europei più scaricati nel Continente
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ SUONATI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
3.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
4.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺
5.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
6.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇸
7.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
8.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
9.Beautiful things – Benson Boone 🇺🇸
10.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ SUONATI
1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.Illusion- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
6.Whatever-Kygo & Ava Max 🇳🇴🇺🇸
7.Training season- Dua Lipa 🇬🇧
8.Honey Boy – Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso ft Nile Rodgers, Shenseea 🇩🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸
9.Free- Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding 🇬🇧
10.For life- Kygo, Zak Bel, Nile Rodgers 🇳🇴🇺🇸 🇩🇪
I 10 SINGOLI PIU’ VENDUTI IN EUROPA
1.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇸
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇸
3.Houdini- Eminem 🇺🇸
4.Gata only – Floyymenor & Chris MJ 🇨🇱
5.Belong together-Mark Ambor 🇺🇸
6.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
7.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
8.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇸
9.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
I 10 SINGOLI EUROPEI PIU’ VENDUTI
1.Alibi-Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult 🇳🇱🇧🇷🇫🇷
2.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
3.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
4.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
5.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
6.I don’t wanna wait – David Guetta & One Republic 🇫🇷 🇺🇸
7.Guess- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish 🇬🇧 🇺🇸
8.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
9.Bauch beine po- Shirin David 🇩🇪
10.Spider- Maitre Gims& Dystinct 🇫🇷