Svettano The Weeknd, Myles Smith e l’accoppiata Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars

di · 29 Ottobre 2024

airplay e downloads

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.Dancing in the flames- The Weeknd 🇨🇦
2.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
3.Die with a smile- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
4.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Birds of a feather- Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
6.Taste- Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
7.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
8.Belong together – Mark Ambor 🇺🇲
9.Austin- Dasha 🇺🇲
10.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing- Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Move- Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso, Malachii 🇩🇪🇺🇸
7.I like it – Alesso & Nate Smith 🇸🇪🇺🇲
8. Higher- Tom Grennan 🇬🇧
9. Black Friday- Tom Odell & Lost Frequecies 🇬🇧 🇧🇪
10. Alibi- Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar & Yseult🇳🇱🇧🇷🇨🇵

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Die with a smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars 🇺🇲
2.Birds of a feather – Billie Eilish 🇺🇲
3.Espresso-Sabrina Carpenter 🇺🇲
4.A bar song (Tipsy)-Shaabozey 🇺🇲
5.Good luck babe – Chappel Roan 🇺🇲
6.Si antes te hubiera conocido-Karol G 🇨🇴
7.Beautiful things- Benson Boone 🇺🇲
8.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
9.Austin- Dasha Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
10. Apt- Rosé & Bruno Mars 🇰🇷🇳🇿🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Stargazing -Myles Smith 🇬🇧
2.Feelslikeimfallinginlove- Coldplay 🇬🇧
3.I adore you – Hugel, Topic & Arash ft Daecolm 🇲🇫🇩🇪🇸🇪🇿
4.I like the way you kiss me- Artemas 🇬🇧 🇨🇾
5.We Pray- Coldplay ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 🇵🇸 🇦🇷
6.Too sweet- Hozier 🇮🇪
7.Bauch beine po – Shirin David 🇩🇪
8.Sois pad timide- Gims 🇫🇷
9..Cartier-Santos- SDM 🇫🇷
10.Wunder- Ayliva & Apache 207 🇩🇪

 

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente.

