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Airplay e downloads: Olivia Dean da primato, ha tre brani in classifica

di · 1 Aprile 2026

TOP 10 EUROPEAN AIRPLAY

1.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Opalite- Taylor Swift🇺🇲
4.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
5 Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
6. Homewrcker- Sombr🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.End of beginning- Djo🇺🇲
9.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲
10.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧

TOP 10 AIRPLAY EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
2.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
3.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
4.Stay (if You Wanna Dance)-Myles Smith 🇬🇧
5.Aperture- Harry Styles 🇬🇧
6.Die on this hill- Sienna Spiro🇬🇧
7.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
8.All time High- Nico Santos🇩🇪
9. So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
10. Dont worry -Leony 🇩🇪

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS IN EUROPE

1.Swim-BTS🇰🇷
2.The fate of Ophelia- Taylor Swift 🇺🇲
3.Where is my husband- Raye 🇬🇧
4.Golden- Huntr/X 🇰🇷
5.I just might- Bruno Mars🇺🇲
6.End of beginnig – Djo 🇺🇲
7.Ordinary-Alex Warren 🇺🇲
8.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
9.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
10.Fever dream- Alex Warren🇺🇲

TOP 10 DOWNLOADS EUROPEAN SONGS*

1.Where is my husband- Raye  🇬🇧
2.Raindance- Dave ft Tems🇬🇧🇳🇬
3.Stateside- Pink Pantheress & Zara Larsson🇬🇧🇸🇪
4.Man I need – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
5.Lush life- Zara Larsson 🇸🇪
6. So eay (to fall in love) – Olivia Dean🇬🇧
7.Gone, Gone, Gone- David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones & I 🇫🇷🇺🇸🇦🇺
8.Turn the lights off- Kato, Jon Norgaard, Justè, Jaxstyle 🇩🇰🇱🇹
9.Melodrama- Disiz ft Theodora 🇫🇷🇸🇳🇨🇭🇨🇩
10. Rein me in- Sam Fender & Olivia Dean🇬🇧

* si intendono “europee” le canzoni nelle quali l’interprete o gli interpreti principali sono europei, a prescindere dalla presenza o meno di eventuali altri interpreti e/o featurings. Non si considerano europee le canzoni con la presenza di un featuring europeo al fianco di un interprete di altro continente

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